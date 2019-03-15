‘They make a difference:’ MFD stresses importance of smoke alarms in wake of fatal fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire officials stressed on Friday, March 15 the importance of working smoke alarms in the wake of a house fire that left two people dead near 39th and Silver Spring earlier this week.

A 67-year-old man and 4-year-old child died after being pulled from a burning home on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Rayveon Cunningham, 4, and Gary Pitts, 67. A woman and infant made it out of the burning home on their own.

Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing indicated there were no working smoke alarms in the home. He took the opportunity on Friday to stress the importance of making sure homes have those alarms — and that they are checked regularly.

“It is the difference between life and death,” Rohlfing said. “They make a difference. They allow us to find out about that fire when there’s just a little bit of smoke in the air. They allow us to be able to wake our loved ones, get out of bed, and get out of the house.”

The fire chief reminded the public about making sure you close doors to bedrooms when going to sleep.

“There’s something we talk about all the time,” Rohlfing said. “Close before you dose. Simply shut your bedroom door. If we can compartmentalize that bedroom, there’s almost no smoke heat or fire damage that happens to that bedroom. You can actually live through the fire by shutting that bedroom door.”

If your home needs a smoke alarm and you do not have the resources to get one yourself, you can call the Milwaukee Fire Department Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980. Firefighters will come to your residence to deliver and install a smoke alarm.