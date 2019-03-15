× Traffic alert: Rehabilitation project on W. Hampton Ave. Bridge scheduled to begin March 18

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works will conduct a rehabilitation project of the W. Hampton Ave. Bridge over Lincoln Creek, located between N. 60th St. and W. Lincoln Creek Dr. The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 18. To minimize how construction will impact residents, businesses and the traveling public, the project will be split into two stages:

Stage One (week of March 18): The north side of the W. Hampton Ave. Bridge will be closed for construction. One lane of traffic in each direction will be provided on the south side of the street. Pedestrian access shall be maintained on the south side of the bridge and abutting properties with the least amount of inconvenience. (Please note: Initial work is scheduled for Monday with the above traffic control anticipated to begin mid-week.)

Stage Two (Summer 2019): The south side of W. Hampton Ave. Bridge will be closed for construction. One lane of traffic in each direction will be provided on the north side of the street. Drivers will not be allowed to turn from Hampton Ave. onto Lincoln Creek Dr. or vice versa. Pedestrian access will be maintained on the north side of the bridge, and abutting properties with the least amount of inconvenience.

Improvements include replacing the W. Hampton Ave. bridge deck, sidewalk and roadway approach and installing new bridge railings, underground conduit and street lights. Modifications at the intersection with Lincoln Creek Dr. include a new pedestrian crosswalk on Hampton Ave. and limiting left hand turns from Lincoln Creek Dr. to enhance safety.

Bus routes: #12 will maintain its regular route, schedule, and transfer points (#76 & Blueline) within the work zone. Unanticipated stop alterations will be signed to redirect passengers as needed.

Parking: On-street parking is not allowed on Hampton Avenue at any time during the project. During Stage 2, on-street parking will be restricted on West Lincoln Creek Dr. from West Hampton to West Armitage avenues for sewer work.

The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2019. All work is weather dependent and subject to change. To learn more about the project, click HERE.