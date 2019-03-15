‘Turn this baby in:’ Loved ones beg for safe return of toddler at center of Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Loved ones came together Friday evening, March 15 to remember Sierra Robinson, a young mother who was murdered, and asked for the safe return of her missing child.

There is now a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Sierra's daughter, 2-year-old Noelani Robinson.

"I'm just begging, please. I'm just begging please," said Latosha Bryant, Sierra Robinson's mother. "Just give me my Lani Anne, that's all I'm asking."

Family and friends gathered near 91st and Mill, where the shooting took place.

"We have enough tragedy and heartbreak with this story. We don't want more," said Vaugn Mayes, community organizer.

The tragedy began Monday, March 11 when investigators say Dariaz Higgins opened fire on Sierra Robinson and another woman. Robinson died. Her daughter, Noelani, disappeared that same day -- triggering an Amber Alert.

"Turn this baby in, somebody knows something. We just want closure," said Shapayl Paker, victim's sister.

Police arrested Higgins but have not been able to locate the little girl. There is now a nationwide search to find her and a $5,000 reward being offered for her safe return.

"The suspect is a cold-blooded killer and our search to find Noelani has become a game to him," said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. "It's obviously apparent that he truly doesn't care about Noelani."

Loved ones are leaning on each other for support and staying hopeful while asking a community for help so that their family can be reunited.

"Imagine if it was your child," Latosha Bryant said. "What would you do?"

Investigators say Higgins is a former pimp. There are concerns about human trafficking.

There is a special number you can call to report a tip at 414-935-7360.

Please call the FBI National tip line 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). There is a $5,000 REWARD for information leading to the location of two year old Noelani Robinson, Last seen with Dariaz Higgins, now in custody. However, Baby Noelani is still missing, considered in danger. pic.twitter.com/jKRyW9CnXV — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) March 16, 2019

Meantime, a GoFundMe account has been created to help Sierra's family.