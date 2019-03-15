× US Marshals ask DeAndre Morgan, wanted for armed robbery, ‘to take responsibility for his actions’

MILWAUKEE — DeAndre Morgan has been running from the law for over a year, according to court records. He was convicted of armed robbery for his role in a Milwaukee cellphone store robbery in 2015. His case involved the FBI.

“In 201, there were a couple allegations that he began slipping up on probation. He was eventually arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service,” said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case.

According to the deputy marshal, when Morgan bonded out of federal court, he made another bad decision.

“He appears on his own, not in custody, for a revocation hearing about September 2017. At the time, he gets a revocation hearing in court. Before the Marshals Service can respond to the courtroom and take him into custody, DeAndre flees the courtroom in the courthouse and runs out the door,” said the deputy U.S. Marshal.

Morgan’s last known address was on Milwaukee’s south side near 23rd and National. He also has relatives near the area. The deputy U.S. Marshal on his case said Morgan has known associates near 42nd and North. He’s also frequented the east side of Milwaukee.

U.S. Marshals have made a lot of attempts to try to find him.

Morgan stands about 5’10” tall and weighs 200 pounds.

“The best thing for DeAndre is to take responsibility for his actions,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

U.S. Marshals are asking the public for any tips or information that can lead to the 22-year-old’s arrest.

“Your name and contact information is completely confidential. You never have to go to court and testify. It remains 100 percent anonymous,” he explained. “The warrant never goes away. It stays in the system forever, so how are you basically going to continue on with your life as a wanted person? It’s not a good life to have.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707.