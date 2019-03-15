‘Use fruit as dessert:’ Tips, tricks to get your kids to eat more fruits and vegetables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know March is National Nutrition Month? What better time to work on getting the whole family to eat more fruits and veggies? Registered dietitian Erica Morgan with Mix It Up Cooking Classes joins Real Milwaukee with some tips.

Here are some tips and tricks:

1. Cups with dip and raw veggies

2. Cut raw veggies into 'noodles'

3. Smoothies

4. Use fruit as dessert

5. Give fruits and veggies funny names

6. Assign each fruit and veggie a superpower

7. Cauliflower rice

8. Let them season their own veggies

9. Frozen fruits and veggies

10. Cut up small and serve on a toothpick