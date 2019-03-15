‘Water coming over a bridge:’ Buildings flooded in Sheboygan County, no injuries reported

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Several buildings are flooded in the Town of Herman in Sheboygan County as water is coming over a bridge.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 officials received a call about homes and a business flooded on Main Street and Franklin Road.

When deputies arrived on scene they discovered buildings flooded with water coming over a bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

The following resources were invoved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan County Emergency Government, Sheboygan County Highway Department, State Patrol, ADA Fire Department, and Johnsonville Fire Department.