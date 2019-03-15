MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Admirals are stepping up to show support for our local police and fire. Admirals Presidents Jon Greenberg joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on the upcoming Battle of the Badges hockey game.
About Battle of the Badges (website)
Which side will you be on for the 2019 Battle of the Badges? All tickets purchased through the Fire Fighters link will support Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youths and Ignite the Spirit MKE. Tickets purchased through the Law Enforcement Link will support C.O.P.S. Kids Camp and Cops for Kids.
If you prefer to purchase your tickets over the phone please contact the Admirals Sales Department at 414-227-0550 and mention Battle of the Badges.