Wisconsin DNR, Sheboygan officials offer help on possible flood damage to private wells

SHEBOYGAN — Heavy rains in Sheboygan this week have affected private property owners. Officials say flood emergencies should be reported to the Sheboygan County Sheriff Department Sheriff’s at 920-459-3111.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Sheboygan County Division of Public Health is offering the guidance below as many property owners will begin assessing damage, checking wells and septic systems and removing storm related debris. In particular, heavy rains can create conditions that affect private wells and drinking water.

Private wells and drinking water

Floodwaters and runoff may affect private wells. Well owners who observe flooding or changes in their water should assume their wells are contaminated and should stop drinking the water.

Sheboygan County Division of Public Health will not be testing private wells, but can refer to local provider.

Homeowners are encouraged to make sure their wells are properly disinfected, then sample the well after pumping and disinfection to assure the water is safe.

Wells located in pits, basements and low-lying areas are especially susceptible to contamination.

Even without obvious signs of flooding, a well can become contaminated.