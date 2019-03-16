Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with Irish-inspired beef pot roast

MILWAUKEE -- One of the best things about St. Patrick's Day is the delicious food. Enjoy an Irish-inspired meal with the Beef Lady and the Wisconsin Beef Council this year!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Bottom Round Rump Roast or Bottom Round Roast (3 to 3-1/4 pounds)
- 2 packages (24 ounces each) fresh pot roast vegetables (potatoes, onions, carrots, celery)
- 2 packages (.75 to .88 ounces each) mushroom or brown gravy mix
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup beer
- Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
COOKING:
- Prepare pot roast vegetables: cut potatoes in half (or into quarters if large), onions into 1/2-inch wedges, and carrots and celery into 2-inch pieces; set aside.
- Combine gravy mixes, flour, salt and pepper in large bowl. Add vegetables to bowl; toss to coat well. Remove vegetables from flour mixture and place in 5 to 6-quart slow cooker. Add beef pot roast to bowl, turning to coat evenly with flour mixture. Remove pot roast and place in slow cooker in center of vegetables.
- Whisk beer into remaining flour mixture until smooth; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 9 to 10 hours or until beef and vegetables are fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)
- Remove pot roast and vegetables. Skim fat from gravy. Carve roast into thin slices. Serve with vegetables and gravy. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.