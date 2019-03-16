Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with Irish-inspired beef pot roast

MILWAUKEE -- One of the best things about St. Patrick's Day is the delicious food. Enjoy an Irish-inspired meal with the Beef Lady and the Wisconsin Beef Council this year!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Bottom Round Rump Roast or Bottom Round Roast (3 to 3-1/4 pounds)
  • 2 packages (24 ounces each) fresh pot roast vegetables (potatoes, onions, carrots, celery)
  • 2 packages (.75 to .88 ounces each) mushroom or brown gravy mix
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup beer
  • Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

COOKING:

  1. Prepare pot roast vegetables: cut potatoes in half (or into quarters if large), onions into 1/2-inch wedges, and carrots and celery into 2-inch pieces; set aside.
  2. Combine gravy mixes, flour, salt and pepper in large bowl. Add vegetables to bowl; toss to coat well. Remove vegetables from flour mixture and place in 5 to 6-quart slow cooker. Add beef pot roast to bowl, turning to coat evenly with flour mixture. Remove pot roast and place in slow cooker in center of vegetables.
  3. Whisk beer into remaining flour mixture until smooth; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 9 to 10 hours or until beef and vegetables are fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)
  4. Remove pot roast and vegetables. Skim fat from gravy. Carve roast into thin slices. Serve with vegetables and gravy. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.
