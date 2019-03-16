Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with Irish-inspired beef pot roast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the best things about St. Patrick's Day is the delicious food. Enjoy an Irish-inspired meal with the Beef Lady and the Wisconsin Beef Council this year!

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Bottom Round Rump Roast or Bottom Round Roast (3 to 3-1/4 pounds)

2 packages (24 ounces each) fresh pot roast vegetables (potatoes, onions, carrots, celery)

2 packages (.75 to .88 ounces each) mushroom or brown gravy mix

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup beer

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)