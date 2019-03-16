Firefighters, police go head-to-head in annual Battle of the Badges charity hockey game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters and police officers went head to head on the ice for the annual Battle of the Badges hockey game on Saturday, March 16. The first responders were "rivals on the rink" all to raise money for five important charities.

Ahead of the game at the UW-Panther Arena, fans paused for a moment of silence to honor three police officer who gave their lives serving Milwaukee.

"First responders, it's a family no matter what," said Julie Bergan, supporting husband.

"We're all here for a common goal and that's to raise money and give back to our communities," said Brian Giegrich, organizer and player.

Police and firefighters from across southeast Wisconsin wore uniforms of a different kind.

Julie Bergan was cheering on the firefighters.

"It's phenomenal. I love hockey and to have my husband out there is just so great to see it and just to have fun with it," said Bergan.

Jennifer Goens was rooting for police.

"It's so much fun. We make it like it's his debut on the ice. It's a big deal," said Goens.

More than 1,200 fans filled the seats to cheer on both sides. The Battle of the Badges benefits five charities.

Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youths

Ignite the Spirit MKE

C.O.P.S. Kids Camp

Cops for Kids

Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation

"I'm rooting for both teams because they both help the communities out here," said Latisha Lowe, fan.

There were no losers as both sides worked toward a common goal.

In the end, the firefighters ended up winning the game with a final score of 5-2, but everyone left in good spirits.