Firefighters, police go head-to-head in annual Battle of the Badges charity hockey game

Posted 8:58 pm, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, March 16, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters and police officers went head to head on the ice for the annual Battle of the Badges hockey game on Saturday, March 16. The first responders were "rivals on the rink" all to raise money for five important charities.

Ahead of the game at the UW-Panther Arena, fans paused for a moment of silence to honor three police officer who gave their lives serving Milwaukee.

Battle of the Badges hockey game 2019

Battle of the Badges hockey game 2019

Battle of the Badges hockey game 2019

"First responders, it's a family no matter what," said Julie Bergan, supporting husband.

"We're all here for a common goal and that's to raise money and give back to our communities," said Brian Giegrich, organizer and player.

Battle of the Badges hockey game 2019

Battle of the Badges hockey game 2019

Police and firefighters from across southeast Wisconsin wore uniforms of a different kind.

Julie Bergan was cheering on the firefighters.

Battle of the Badges hockey game 2019

Julie Bergan

"It's phenomenal. I love hockey and to have my husband out there is just so great to see it and just to have fun with it," said Bergan.

Jennifer Goens was rooting for police.

"It's so much fun. We make it like it's his debut on the ice. It's a big deal," said Goens.

More than 1,200 fans filled the seats to cheer on both sides. The Battle of the Badges benefits five charities.

  • Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youths
  • Ignite the Spirit MKE
  • C.O.P.S. Kids Camp
  • Cops for Kids
  • Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation

Latisha Lowe

"I'm rooting for both teams because they both help the communities out here," said Latisha Lowe, fan.

There were no losers as both sides worked toward a common goal.

In the end, the firefighters ended up winning the game with a final score of 5-2, but everyone left in good spirits.

Battle of the Badges hockey game 2019

Battle of the Badges hockey game 2019

