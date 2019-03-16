MPD searching for abduction victim, suspect after woman seen being forced into vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to find a victim and suspect involved in an abduction. This, after a woman was seen being forced into a vehicle on Friday, March 15.

Police shared photos of the abduction which happened between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. Images show a woman being forced into a late 1990s, maroon, four-door Pontiac Grand Prix. Officials did not disclose the location of where the abduction happened.

Police describe the victim as a female, black, 19 to 21 years old, standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with a dark complexion and shoulder-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and tan Ugg boots.

Police describe the suspect as a male, black, 21 years old, standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a light complexion with long hair pulled up in a “man bun.” He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jogging pants with white stripes down the leg and black flip flops.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the victim or the suspect is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.