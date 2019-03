OZAUKEE COUNTY — Ozaukee County officials are responding to a report of a vehicle with people inside who are in the waters of the Milwaukee River in Saukville Saturday night, March 16.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is happening near Highway 33 and Riverside Drive.

Multiple crews have responded to the scene including the Grafton Fire Department

