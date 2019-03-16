Police seek missing Milwaukee man, 74-year-old Hiram McClain Jr.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to find a critically missing 74-year-old man. Officials say Hiram McClain Jr. was last seen near North 37th and Stark on Saturday morning, March 16 and has not been seen since.

Officials say McClain suffers from dementia.

Authorities describe McClain as standing 6′ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and wire-rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, gray winter hat and a gray T-shirt.

Police believe McClain walked away on foot.

Anyone with information no McClain’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.