17-year-old Milwaukee abduction victim found safe; suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old girl involved in an abduction near 51st and Hampton was identified and located on Sunday, March 17.

According to officials, the abduction suspect was also found and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as the victim’s 17-year-boyfriend.

Police shared photos of the abduction, which happened between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The images show a woman being forced into a late 1990s Pontiac Grand Prix.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charging review.

