19-year-old facing drug possession, OWI charges after crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 19-year-old Racine man is in custody, facing multiple charges after operating while intoxicated in Mount Pleasant on Saturday night, March 16.

According to officials, Mt. Pleasant police officers and South Shore Rescue personnel responded to an injury accident near Northwestern Ave. and Ole Davidson Rd. around 5:07 p.m. One of the parties involved was reported to be unconscious.

The investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Racine man was traveling westbound in the outside lane. The vehicle left its designated lane, and struck a second vehicle that was stopped for traffic in the inside lane. The 19-year-old then spun into a third vehicle that was also stopped in the inside lane.

The westbound lanes of Northwestern Ave. were closed for one hour, and the 19-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. In addition to the accident investigation, officers also found evidence of drug activity.

Upon his release from the hospital, the 19-year-old was taken to the Racine County Jail where was held on the following charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) and felony bail jumping. He was also issued multiple traffic citations, including operating while under the influence, operating without a valid license, driving without insurance and driving without a seat belt.