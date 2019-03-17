2 injured, 1 in custody after separate St. Patrick’s Day shootings

Posted 7:05 am, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:07AM, March 17, 2019

Shooting near 18th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman are being treated for gunshot wounds after two separate shootings that happened early morning Sunday, March 17.

According to officials, Milwaukee police officers responded to a non-life-threatening shooting that happened near 1st and Townsend around 12:10 a.m. A 19-year-old man was shot when he approached a parked car and tried to engage with two people who were sitting inside.

After being shot, the victim fled on foot and went to a convenience store for help. He was transported to a nearby hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and police say a person of interest has been detained.

Around 2:10 a.m., Milwaukee police responded to a second non-life-threatening shooting near 18th and Nash. Officials say a 39-year-old woman was shot while attending a house party and was transported to a nearby hospital. Circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and police are searching for a suspect.

