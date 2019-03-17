‘Brilliant:’ Girl Scout cookies sell fast outside popular spots on St. Patrick’s Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police on Sunday night, March 17 were keeping an eye on St. Patrick’s Day revelers in downtown Milwaukee — making sure everyone stayed safe.

Milwaukee police, including mounted officers, stood watch outside some of the more popular destinations on Juneau Avenue — serving as silent reminders to drive sober or get pulled over.

“We’re just gonna Uber back and get our car tomorrow,” said Carlie Starry.

“It’s really not worth it to get a DUI or something crazy like that and ruin at least the next 10 years of your life,” said B.J. Sabol.

“Have fun, but do it safely!” said Natalie Remmel.

“I think it’s important to obviously have fun, but definitely make sure you’re safe when you’re driving,” said Samantha Sabol.

FOX6 News caught up with some Girl Scouts, helping all-day drinkers sober up — selling Girl Scout cookies outside the busiest joints.

“I am trying to help people get food, and also reach my goal,” said Jasmine Weiner. “You sell a lot on St. Patrick’s Day.”

“The entrepreneurship of these young women, selling cookies during St. Paddy’s Day when they know that people are going to be completely willing to give up their money for sugar is absolutely brilliant,” said a customer.

Needless to say, they sold fast.

Of those who were not sober, many made the right choice — getting a ride home.

“Any other option besides drinking and driving. Just don’t do that. That’s so dumb to me,” said Natalie Remmel.

Police said there weren’t many big incidents on Sunday night, and believed some of that might have had something to do with the fact that most people had to work Monday morning.