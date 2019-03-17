× ‘Everybody’s Irish today:’ Milwaukee’s Irish Intersection is a sea of green for St. Patrick’s Day

MILWAUKEE — People from all over headed to the Milwaukee Irish Intersection to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. For some, it’s a tradition they never miss.

“We start at 6 a.m. and go as long as we can,” said Nate Schweitzer.

When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, no time of day is too early to start celebrating.

“It’s a great start,” said Tina Lawler, director of marketing. “Opened at 6 a.m. with a line out the door.”

For years, these celebrations have been around at Milwaukee’s Irish Intersection downtown. Trinity Three Irish Pubs and The Harp Irish Pub host an authentic Irish experience, bringing Irish music, dance and food.

“It’s just so energetic and so fun. It’s like everybody’s Irish today,” said Lawler. “The hugs are flowing, the beer is flowing. It’s just a really good time.”

Irish drinks are also on high demand. Shots of Jameson and a perfectly poured glass of Guinness are the most popular. After just two hours, one bartender had already sold at least 50 Guinnesses.

“One of our back bars as Jameson all on the back of it, and we have Guinness taps — at least two at every bar,” said bartender Miranda Tushaus.

People were into the holiday spirit, sporting beads and many shades of green.

“I’m not Irish, but I’m celebrating,” said Schweitzer.

Irish or not — everyone feels a bit lucky today.

“I just think it’s really fun to do it in Milwaukee,” said Schweitzer. “Everyone just rolls out the red carpet, everyone has specials.”

The celebration continued all day long — and next year, there will surely be another sea of green.