Trinity Academy of Irish Dance puts the ‘spring’ into St. Patrick’s Day 🍀

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Happy St. Patrick's Day! The Trinity Irish Dancers stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, March 17 to show off their impressive moves and spread the St. Paddy's spirit.

About Trinity Irish Dancers (website)

Since 1982, Trinity Irish Dance has brought the art of Irish Dance to Chicago, Chicagoland Suburbs, Milwaukee, Madison and More Wisconsin Children and their families. We offer award-winning, affordable Irish Dance classes taught by patient and experienced teachers. Trinity provides an energetic environment with inspiring instruction that helps children develop a love of Irish dance, increases coordination, builds friendships and drives the self-confidence to perform in front of an audience! It is our balanced approach to solo dancing, performance dancing, and team dancing that leads us to our greatest successes on and off the dance floor. The opportunities here are unmatched in any other Irish dance program in the world. Become part of the Trinity Irish Dance legacy by registering for classes, booking our talent or watching us perform.

You can learn more about Trinity Academy of Irish Dance by clicking HERE.