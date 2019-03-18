All about cauliflower: Ways to incorporate the vegetable into more meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Cauliflower is everywhere at the grocery store these days! Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to help us make it taste great.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Ingredients:

¼ cup gluten free flour

¼ cup water

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 cup buffalo sauce or hot sauce (Fresh Thyme, Frank`s)

splash of Cholula Hot Sauce if desired

½ head cauliflower, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the gluten free flour, water, garlic powder, olive oil, hot sauce and salt and pepper.

3. Add cauliflower into mixing bowl and stir to coat well.

4. Lay out coated cauliflower pieces on parchment paper and bake for 25-30 minutes until crisp. Turn the pieces over at the 15- minute mark.

5. Allow to cool and serve immediately. Try dipping in your favorite blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups mixed greens of your choice

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped

½ cup radishes, chopped

½ cup red onion, chopped

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ head Buffalo Cauli Bites (see recipe above)

blue cheese crumbles, optional

fresh lemon juice, optional

Directions:

1. Layer greens onto four plates.

2. Layer celery, carrots, radish, onion and sunflower seeds onto each plate.

3. Top with the Buffalo Cauli Bites and blue cheese sprinkles and a spritz of fresh lemon juice if desired.