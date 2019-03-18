× Arkansas man faces slew of charges after allegedly leading police on chase — twice

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Officers arrested an Arkansas man on a long list of charges — accused of leading police on a chase — twice — over the weekend.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Jose Reyes, faces more than 20 charges, ranging from weapons offenses to littering. Police said Reyes had an outstanding warrant with $75,000 bond at the time of the chase.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lowell police spotted a white Dodge Charger Hellcat care driving east on Arkansas 264 in Benton County. Lowell police chased the vehicle — which had been reported stolen — during the night shift and said they would be requesting a felony warrant for fleeing.

At 1:40 p.m. March 16, police followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver took off traveling east on Arkansas 264, according to Lowell officials. The car drove toward oncoming traffic until it reached U.S. 71 Business and Highway 264. It then turned south on U.S. 71B and began driving down the center lane of the highway with police in pursuit, police said.

Police pursued the driver down U.S. 71B at speeds up to 110 mph, with the driver mainly in the turn lane. A Benton County sheriff’s deputy joined the chase at Las Fajitas and continued it once the Lowell police reached the county line.

The driver sped through intersections at speeds up to 60 mph, police said.

Eventually, the driver was captured by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Air One helicopter and several law enforcement agencies.

Reyes was being held in the Benton County Detention Center on an additional $80,000 bond in addition to his previous bond, for a total of $150,000 bond.

He was charged with the following:

Felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference

Felony failure to appear for felony offense

Felony possession of a firearm by certain persons

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Criminal use of a prohibited weapon

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia — meth/cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference

Possession of a controlled substance

Criminal mischief in the second degree ($2,500 or more)

Hindering apprehension

No proof of insurance

Reckless driving

Driving on a suspended, cancelled or revoked license

No seat belt

No proof of ownership (registration)

Improper use of evidence of registration

Seven counts of littering

Delivery of a controlled substance (Schedule I or II)

Failure to appear (original warrant from Feb. 26)