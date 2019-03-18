× Green Bay Packers re-sign TE Marcedes Lewis

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday, March 18 the team has re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Lewis (6-6, 267) spent last season with the Packers, appearing in all 16 games with four starts and registering three receptions for 39 yards (13.0 avg.). He spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Jaguars after being selected in the first round (No. 28 overall) by Jacksonville in 2006 out of UCLA. Lewis played in 170 games with 157 starts in 12 seasons with the Jaguars and joined WRs Jimmy Smith (12,287) and Keenan McCardell (6,393) as the only players in team history to record 4,000-plus career receiving yards (4,502). Lewis ranks No. 3 in Jaguars history in receptions (375) and No. 2 in receiving touchdowns (33). He started all five postseason games he played in for Jacksonville, recording 10 receptions (No. 4 in franchise history) for 111 yards (11.1 avg.) and a TD.