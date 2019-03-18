× Inaugural Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin coming to Fiserv Forum June 22-23

MILWAUKEE — The inaugural Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin is coming to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum June 22-23.

According to a news release from organizers, the festival will mark the first time that the national celebration will take place in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee is one of 10 cities nationwide to host The Bloody Mary Festival in 2019.

“Milwaukee restaurants offer amazing Bloody Marys, and it’s about time that we celebrate them in an event of this magnitude,” said Michael Belot, senior VP of Bucks ventures and development in the release. “The plaza in front of Fiserv Forum is a prime destination for outdoor entertainment, and we are delighted that the festival organizers selected the plaza to be the site for the first-ever Bloody Mary Festival in Wisconsin.”

The release said the festival is the largest event of its kind — bringing together the most innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by its team of Bloody Mary aficionados and made by local bars and restaurants.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste them all before voting for their favorite via the “People’s Choice Award.” A panel of industry judges will also select the “Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.”

“Wisconsin has become famous for creativity with and love for the Bloody Mary,” said The Bloody Mary Festival organizer Evan Weiss in the release. “There is no better place to celebrate this cocktail than the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on a beautiful summer weekend in Milwaukee.”

The festival goes beyond cocktails by including many local businesses sampling and selling food, beverages, crafts and more

Tickets to the festival, which was recently nominated as one of the top 20 food festivals in the country by USA Today, will include all participating Bloody Marys, tastes of local food and beverage products, live music, temporary tattoos, photo ops and more.

Each day of The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin has two sessions from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

The general admission cost is $45.50 and $55.50 for an early entrance VIP ticket.

