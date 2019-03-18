LIVE: Incident prompts officials to shut down northbound lanes of WIS 175 at State Street

Law enforcement shuts down NB lanes of WIS 175 at State Street for investigation

Posted 3:18 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:28PM, March 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Law enforcement has shut down the northbound lanes of WIS 175 at State Street (just to the north of the Stadium Interchange) for an investigation.

