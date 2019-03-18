MILWAUKEE -- Law enforcement has shut down the northbound lanes of WIS 175 at State Street (just to the north of the Stadium Interchange) for an investigation.
Law enforcement shuts down NB lanes of WIS 175 at State Street for investigation
-
Center, right lanes of NB I-94 shut down from Hwy G to Ryan Rd. due to emergency road repairs
-
Charged: Jose Marmolejo accused of firing shots from car near 47th and Lloyd
-
2nd arrest made in connection with shots fired that struck homes near 47th and Lloyd
-
Driver cited after MCSO squad hit at scene of crash on I-43 in Ozaukee Co.; 2 deputies hurt
-
Milwaukee County deputy sheriff hurt while investigating crash on Highway 175
-
-
43-year-old Franklin man in custody for homicide, human remains found in burn pit
-
Semi jackknifed on I-41/US45 NB at Mayfair Road; driver suffered minor injuries
-
‘Reckless behavior:’ Sheriff investigates shots fired; multiple homes struck near 47th and Lloyd
-
Sheriff’s Office identifies victim of fatal crash on EB I-94 near 39th Street
-
Milwaukee County deputies arrest 3 repeat OWI offenses in 5 days
-
-
Milwaukee County Jail to stop cooperating with ICE agents
-
Driver suffers minor injuries in rollover crash on I-94 EB at 35th Street
-
Court docs: No one was monitoring security cameras, intercom system during attack on Froedtert nurse