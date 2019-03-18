Milwaukee Bucks first round playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 20

Posted 10:35 am, March 18, 2019, by

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a slam dunk against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 114-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Single-game Milwaukee Bucks tickets for all potential first round games of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20.

Fans can purchase tickets, which are expected to sell quickly, by visiting bucks.com/playoffs. There is a limit of four (4) tickets per customer.

The only way fans can ensure playoff tickets to all 2019 Bucks home playoff games is through the purchase of a 2019-20 full season ticket membership. Fans can purchase a full season ticket membership for next season by calling 414-227-0599. A limited number of group tickets and premium space rentals are also available for the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.