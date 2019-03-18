‘Old-school cool diner:’ Don’s Diner & Cocktails serving ‘Shamrocked Shake’ all month long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- St. Patrick's Day may be over -- but at one Milwaukee diner -- the celebration is going strong! Kasey spent the morning at Don's Diner & Cocktails where she's whipping up a shamrock specialty -- among other food and drink items featured on the menu.

About Don's Diner & Cocktails (website)

At Don’s we’ve taken the old-school cool diner and transported it to 2018. A modern diner with food that’s craved and cocktails to please. We are the neighborhood’s go to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner… and a late night if you’re feeling naughty.

Who is Don? Don Gersonde, grandfather of SED partner Aaron Gersonde, was a World War II veteran, Milwaukee Police Captain, and diner guy. During the war he was a navigator for the Naughty Angel (757th Bomb Squadron) which earned a reputation for a little misbehavin' and a lot of guts. We follow suit by cooking the food we want to eat, and putting booze in our milkshakes. Don's story is our story, so bring a friend, share a drink and become part of the story.

Don's Diner & Cocktails is located at 1100 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.