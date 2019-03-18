‘Old-school cool diner:’ Don’s Diner & Cocktails serving ‘Shamrocked Shake’ all month long

Posted 9:59 am, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, March 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- St. Patrick's Day may be over -- but at one Milwaukee diner -- the celebration is going strong! Kasey spent the morning at Don's Diner & Cocktails where she's whipping up a shamrock specialty -- among other food and drink items featured on the menu.

About Don's Diner & Cocktails (website)

At Don’s we’ve taken the old-school cool diner and transported it to 2018. A modern diner with food that’s craved and cocktails to please. We are the neighborhood’s go to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner… and a late night if you’re feeling naughty.

Who is Don? Don Gersonde, grandfather of SED partner Aaron Gersonde, was a World War II veteran, Milwaukee Police Captain, and diner guy. During the war he was a navigator for the Naughty Angel (757th Bomb Squadron) which earned a reputation for a little misbehavin’ and a lot of guts. We follow suit by cooking the food we want to eat, and putting booze in our milkshakes. Don’s story is our story, so bring a friend, share a drink and become part of the story.

Don's Diner & Cocktails is located at 1100 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.