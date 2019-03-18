Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kenosha, portion of westbound Highway 158 closed

Posted 6:57 am, March 18, 2019, by

KENOSHA — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday morning, March 18 in Kenosha.

It happened on WIS 158 near 120th Avenue. Officials say the striking vehicle stayed on scene.

At this time, all westbound lanes of Highway 158 are closed at 120th Avenue.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the condition of the pedestrian.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.