Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kenosha, portion of westbound Highway 158 closed

KENOSHA — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday morning, March 18 in Kenosha.

It happened on WIS 158 near 120th Avenue. Officials say the striking vehicle stayed on scene.

At this time, all westbound lanes of Highway 158 are closed at 120th Avenue.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the condition of the pedestrian.