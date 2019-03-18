× Sheriff: Man ‘put down’ dog with roofing hammer, upset it was soiling the house

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A 31-year-old Portage man is facing charges after sheriff’s officials said he killed a dog with a roofing hammer.

Brandon Shearer faces a felony count of mistreatment of animals/causing death, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) and theft of movable property, less than $2,500.

Sheriff’s officials said on Saturday, March 16, a female caller reported Shearer was at her house and had killed her dog.

Deputies responded to the Oakwood Estates trailer park in the Town of Lewiston in Columbia County, and made contact with Shearer. Sheriff’s officials said he told deputies he was upset with the dog for urinating and defecating in the house, so he took the dog outside to put it down.

Shearer reported he hit the dog in the head with a roofing hammer several times, and took deputies to the dog’s location.

Shearer made his initial appearance in court on Monday, March 18. Cash bond was set at $2,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 21.