SWV to headline Black Arts Fest mke, tickets available online through Aug. 2

Posted 6:19 am, March 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Singing group SWV (Leanne 'Lelee' Lyons, Coko and Tamara Johnson-George) perform onstage during BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 at Orpheum Theatre on March 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET)

MILWAUKEE — – Black Arts Fest mke will be back for a second year to celebrate African and African American culture. During the event, SWV (Sisters with Voices), will take the Miller Lite Oasis stage at 10:15 p.m.

The SWV concert is free with admission to the Festival. Advance Adult (ages 12 – 59) tickets can be purchased for just $9, a 30 percent savings off the gate price ($12). Tickets for Youth (ages 8 – 11) and Senior (60 and older) are also available for $8. Children (0 – 7 years of age) and Military and Veterans with a photo ID and proof of service will be admitted free at the gate.

Tickets are only available for purchase online and are on sale now through August 2 at BlackArtsFestmke.com.

The festival will operate on Saturday, August 3 from noon until midnight at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Additional details on festival programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit BlackArtsFestmke.com for vendor applications and to stay up-to-date on the festival.

