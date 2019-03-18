‘The baddest show on snow:’ Grand Geneva officials bid winter adieu with snocross championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- Before welcoming spring, officials at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa say farewell to winter each year -- and there's plenty of excitement during the sendoff.

The ski hill at Grant Geneva was converted into a race track for the AMSOIL Championship Snocross "Ram Trucks Snocross Grand Finale."

"We start planning now for next year, you might say. We make sure that we make enough snow that this race is very successful, so you probably see out back, we probably have about 20 to 30 feet in areas, and so these guys can make some big jumps and get some big air over this race course," said Chad Hart, Grand Geneva Resort director of ski operations.

"This is the prime venue for snocross racing. We have some elevation in the track and there's so many rhythm sections, jumps, big air track, high speed and high stakes too this weekend," said Haley Shanley, AMSOIL Championship snocross reporter.

It was the final stop for the series, and that meant championship hardware would be handed out -- drawing visitors from around the globe.

"This will actually bring in a lot of fans, internationally. They will all come in. If they are going to come to one, it's probably Lake Geneva. It's the grand daddy of all snocross races. This is the baddest show on snow," said Shanley.

Taven Woodie wasn't going to miss it.

"I love the adrenaline rush. I'm an adrenaline junkie, I guess. I just love it so much," said Woodie.

Woodie said she gets a big rush when racing here.

"Oh Grand Geneva, I can't thank you guys enough for having this track here. I love it so much. It's one of my favorite tracks. I love the downhill and all the woods sections and everything like that," said Woodie.

Others shared the same sentiment, including those who weren't riding, but instead, working back in the pits.

"Geneva is super technical. You ask most of the riders what their favorite track is, they are more than likely going to say here. It's a really cool atmosphere," said Cody Sandmann, mechanic for Warnert Racing.

It was also a cool way to close out winter at Lake Geneva.

"When it starts getting close to the end of the year it's always a bummer to end ski season but couldn't find a better way to end it with a snocross race," said Hart.