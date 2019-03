× We Energies: Gas service line struck near Buffum and Keefe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — We Energies crews were called out to the area near Buffum and Keefe in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, March 18 after a gas line was struck by a third party.

The gas was shut off, and crews were making repairs, a spokesman said.

The incident involved a gas service line, not a main line.

Police said there were no injuries.