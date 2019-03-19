‘We are going to war:’ Arraignment set for alleged wrong-way driver accused of attacking officers

BROWN DEER — A woman accused of threatening, attacking and spitting on police officers after driving the wrong way on Brown Deer Road was in court Tuesday, March 19 for her preliminary hearing.

Denisha Davis, 26, of Milwaukee faces these charges:

Throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor — two counts

OWI, second offense

Operating while revoked

Traffic forfeiture for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest

Davis waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday and was bound over for trial. An arraignment was scheduled for April 4.

Two officers were taking part in a traffic stop near 51st and Brown Deer Road just before midnight March 9 when another crime was committed in front of them. A white Toyota drove past the officers, headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of Brown Deer Road. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Denisha Davis, did not pull over for several more blocks.

Once outside of the vehicle, she attempted field sobriety tests. Video showed at times, she was giggling and struggling to stand. Her stumbling later changed to spinning. A preliminary breath test revealed a reading of .191. Her antics escalated after she was handcuffed. Video showed her looking at the camera, sticking up her middle finger and sticking out her tongue.

Things escalated further once she was in the booking room.

“Y’all ain’t got (expletive) to do,” she ranted as officers tried to remove her jacket.

Once she got an arm free, punches flew and an officer was threatened.

“Try me, (expletive). Don’t play with me. I’ll hit you in your chin again if you let me go (expletive),” she said, continuing with a sinister laugh as officers tried to handcuff and search her.

“We are going to war with you (expletive), and that’s a promise. (Expletive), you dead — you got that?” she said.

Police said Davis also spit at officers while at the hospital for a blood draw.