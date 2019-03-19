× Are you in? Powerball lottery jackpot soars to $550 million

MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot was at $550 million on Tuesday, March 19 — ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. The lump sum option is worth a cool $335 million.

Should a Wisconsin resident win the jackpot, it would be the third time in history (2006 and 2017).

How to play:

Plays cost $2 each

Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing

Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292.2 million.