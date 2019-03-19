A customer picks up her California Powerball lottery tickets at the famous Bluebird Liquor store which is considered to be a lucky retailer of tickets, in Hawthorne, California on January 13, 2016. Record sales drove up the largest jackpot in US history to a whopping $1.5 billion as people dreaming of riches flocked across state lines and international borders to buy tickets. / AFP / MARK RALSTON
Are you in? Powerball lottery jackpot soars to $550 million
MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot was at $550 million on Tuesday, March 19 — ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. The lump sum option is worth a cool $335 million.
Should a Wisconsin resident win the jackpot, it would be the third time in history (2006 and 2017).
How to play:
Plays cost $2 each
Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing
Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26
Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292.2 million.