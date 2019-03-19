Are you in? Powerball lottery jackpot soars to $550 million

MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot was at $550 million on Tuesday, March 19 — ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. The lump sum option is worth a cool $335 million.

Should a Wisconsin resident win the jackpot, it would be the third time in history (2006 and 2017).

How to play:

  • Plays cost $2 each
  • Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing
  • Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26
  • Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292.2 million.

