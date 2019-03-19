‘Doesn’t take much time:’ Blood donations needed after winter weather depletes supply

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After a particularly rough winter, blood donation numbers took a major hit. Community members are coming together to replenish the local supply.

"The cold temperatures and the severe snowstorms we saw really depleted our community blood supply," said Matt Queen, Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin.

At the U.S. Bank in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 19, community members were making life-saving donations.

"Never know if it's a friend or family member that might need it. You might need it one day," Queen said.

For Sandy Rose, her visit hits close to home.

"After her second round of chemo, all of her blood counts were really low," said Rose.

Rose's mom is battling lymphoma, and her doctor recently ordered a blood transfusion.

"We need that to save lives," said Rose.

Rose's family is now doing what they can to make a difference at home and int he lives of others.

"My dad had lymphoma last year and he beat that so we're hoping we have good results for her again," Rose said.

Donations of all blood types are needed, but there is especially a need for O negative blood, also known as the universal blood type.

"It doesn't take much time and it certainly is not painful," said Rose.

"In an hour you can save somebody's life through blood donations," said Queen.

Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin's next community drive will be held this Thursday, March 21 at Cudahy High School -- located at 4950 S Lake Dr, Cudahy -- from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You do not need an appointment to attend the blood drive, but you may schedule one online.

Meanwhile, there are multiple ways for you to give the gift of life. CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can host a blood drive, find locations to donate and more.