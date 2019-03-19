Downtown Milwaukee seeking artist for ‘The Gateway Mural’ project

MILWAUKEE — There are plans to create a new mural in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood, but it needs to find an artist to make it happen.

Milwaukee Downtown in partnership with the Downtown Placemaking Task Force is behind “The Gateway Mural” project set to be installed on the northeast corner of James Lovell Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

The goal of the project, according to the news release, is to enhance the aesthetics of downtown’s “third spaces.”

“We couldn’t have selected a more vibrant or impactful location. The Gateway Mural will welcome the thousands of residents, workers, students and visitors who travel the Avenue on a daily basis. We’re excited to delight them with new public art,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown.

The new mural will be 80 feet wide and 50 feet high.

Interested artists must apply by Friday, April 19. Submit an application to Gabriel Yeager, gyeager@milwaukeedowntown.com, of Milwaukee Downtown.