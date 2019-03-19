Family-friendly flick: It won an Academy ward — and is now out on video

Posted 11:12 am, March 19, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on blu-ray and digital. It recently won best animated feature at the Oscars. Gino has more details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.