Green Alert issued for 38-year-old veteran missing from Green Bay

GREEN BAY — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday, March 19 for a 38-year-old veteran missing from Green Bay.

Authorities said Yuri Burrows was last seen on March 18 at approximately 6 p.m. at home, and police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Burrows was described as a man, white, standing 6’3″ tall and weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt that zips up, and jeans.

Burrows might be in a 2010 Toyota 4-Runner, gray in color with Wisconsin military plates EWA RFR.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.