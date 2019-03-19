Green Alert issued for missing Madison veteran believed to be suicidal

WESTON — A Green Alert has been issued for a 33-year-old Madison man. Officials say Trevor Sloan was last seen on Sunday morning, March 17 in Weston, Wisconsin.

A Green Alert is an individual who is missing and is a veteran at risk.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs police, Sloan is believed to be suicidal.

Sloan’s last known location was a Holiday Inn hotel located at 4210 Barbican Avenue in Weston.

Officials describe Sloan as a male, white, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan coat, red short-sleeved shirt, gold watch, blue pants and black boots. Sloan has a tattoo on his left forearm of the numbers “24012014.”

Authorities say Sloan may be driving an Isuzu Trooper with Wisconsin license plate ACX5675.

Anyone with information on Sloan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs police at 608-280-7270.