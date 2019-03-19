It’s a creative spin on a burrito: A look at the poke burrito from Pokéworks

MILWAUKEE -- It's a creative spin on a burrito. Andy Wick from Pokéworks joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at their poke burrito.

Founded in 2015, Pokéworks was created out of our founders who shared a vision of bringing people flavorful food. After many trips to Hawaii filled with lots of poke, the founders decided to bring this island favorite to the Mainland for all to enjoy.

Now bringing an authentic taste of the islands to Pokéworks is our newest chef-collaborator, Sheldon Simeon. Sheldon is an alumnus of Bravo’s Top Chef and the executive chef/owner of Maui’s Tin Roof. He has crafted a series of Signature Works for Pokéworks with ingredients that draw inspiration from the mix of cultures he grew up with in Hawaii.

Inspired by sustainable, seasonal, and natural ingredients, Pokéworks is committed to bringing you superior seafood. We view responsibly-sourced seafood as more than just a trend. We believe in the importance of meeting today’s needs while preserving our oceans so that future generations will never have to fish in troubled waters.