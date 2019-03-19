It’s National Poultry Day! Tower Chicken provides fresh poultry, specialty food products

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Poultry Day! Brian Kramp spent the morning in Milwaukee at Tower Chicken Farm. Tower Chicken has been providing Milwaukee with fresh poultry and specialty food products since 1948. They are also known for their specialty sausages made from a variety of meats.

