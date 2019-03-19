Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful’s army of volunteers on mission to get city cleaned up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In Milwaukee, spring brought melting snow and blossoming piles of trash. One man has made it his mission to pick it up.

"A lot, a lot of trash collected by the snow and kept it in one place," said Joe Wilson, Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful. "What it's left behind for the urban areas is a pile of trash everywhere."

It seems that everywhere you look in the city, you'll find garbage. Wilson, who runs Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful, and a small army of volunteers, have a goal of getting rid of it properly.

"Fifty-seven thousand volunteers will break out this spring and all the way into fall and do some major cleanups in this city," Wilson said.

From spring through fall, volunteers work to help keep Milwaukee spotless.

"We're working on it," Wilson said.

In partnership with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works, Wilson said his group is committed to cleaning up the city.

A spokesman with the City of Milwaukee DPW released the following statement:

"The City of Milwaukee DPW is dedicated year-round to keeping Milwaukee clean, manicured and safe. To that end we have a number of programs beginning this spring to promote clean neighborhoods. Community members can utilize our drop-off centers, participate in Project Clean and Green, and organize a neighborhood clean-up. We highly encourage residents to partner with us by not littering."

The DPW spokesman said the street sweeping program would begin tentatively on March 24.