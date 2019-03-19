Manitowoc police release video of person of interest in September 2018 double murder

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc police need your help identifying a person of interest in a double homicide case from September 2018.

Police said on Sept. 9, 2018, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a home near Dale Street and Forest Circle, where they found 51-year-old Richard Miller and his daughter, 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller, dead as a result of gunshot wounds.

Several leads have been developed during the investigation, police said, and they’re looking to identify an individual who was seen in the area when the murders happened.

Additionally, police said they were looking for information on a vehicle seen in the area, described as an early 2000s Toyota Highlander, possibly tan or gold. They released the below stock photo to show what the vehicle looks like:

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to please contact Manitowoc police. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 through Crime Stoppers — 920-683-4466.

44.091566 -87.693160