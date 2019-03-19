× Milwaukee Marathon to start, finish on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Marathon, presented for the first time by the Milwaukee Bucks, will start and finish at the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 6.

From 7 a.m., when the marathon starts, to about 2 p.m., a festival will take place on the plaza where people can enjoy food and beverages, as well as music and games from the Bucks Entertainment Network.

Following the festival, the marathon’s male and female winners will be honored during the 4 p.m. Bucks game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Registration for the Milwaukee Marathon is open at runmilwaukee.com. Prices start at $19 for the 5K, $49 for the half marathon and $59 for the marathon. Runners in all distances will receive a medal, race T-shirt and goodie bag, and marathoners, both half and full, will also receive a commemorative quarter-zip fleece.