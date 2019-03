× Police investigate ‘sudden deaths’ of man, woman in their 70s near Sherman and Stark

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the sudden deaths of a man and woman in their 70s.

Officers responded to the area near Sherman and Stark just after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, and found the 72-year-old woman and 75-year-old man dead inside their home.

The investigation into the cause of death for both victims was ongoing.