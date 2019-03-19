Report: Packers Clay Matthews signing with Los Angeles Rams
GREEN BAY — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night, March 19th Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Packers used the first-round pick obtained from the Patriots to acquire Matthews with the 26th overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.
After the conclusion of the 2018 season, Matthews became an unrestricted free agent.
According to Packers.com, Matthews Ranks No. 1 on the Packers’ all-time list (since 1982) with 80 career sacks and is tied for No. 1 in franchise history (since 1982) with four 10-sack seasons (DEs Reggie White and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila).
Matthews ranks No. 4 in the NFL among active players with 80 sacks since 2009.
44.501341 -88.062208