Report: Packers Clay Matthews signing with Los Angeles Rams

GREEN BAY — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night, March 19th Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Source: #Packers pass-rusher Clay Matthews is signing with the #Rams. After a decade in Green Bay, one of the top free agents moves on to LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2019

Welcome back home, @ClayMatthews52! 🙌#LARams + Clay Matthews have agreed to terms on a two-year deal 📰 » https://t.co/Ax8Vad9Boe — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 20, 2019

Two-year deal for LB Clay Matthews with the #Rams worth a max of $16.75 million, source says. He had more lucrative offers on the table but he just welcomed his third child and really wanted to play close to home. Plus, a shot at another ring doesn’t hurt. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2019

The Packers used the first-round pick obtained from the Patriots to acquire Matthews with the 26th overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

After the conclusion of the 2018 season, Matthews became an unrestricted free agent.

According to Packers.com, Matthews Ranks No. 1 on the Packers’ all-time list (since 1982) with 80 career sacks and is tied for No. 1 in franchise history (since 1982) with four 10-sack seasons (DEs Reggie White and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila).

Matthews ranks No. 4 in the NFL among active players with 80 sacks since 2009.