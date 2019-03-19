Report: Packers Clay Matthews signing with Los Angeles Rams

Posted 7:58 pm, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23PM, March 19, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 25: Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during pregame warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night, March 19th Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers used the first-round pick obtained from the Patriots to acquire Matthews with the 26th overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

After the conclusion of the 2018 season, Matthews became an unrestricted free agent.

According to Packers.com, Matthews Ranks No. 1 on the Packers’ all-time list (since 1982) with 80 career sacks and is tied for No. 1 in franchise history (since 1982) with four 10-sack seasons (DEs Reggie White and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila).

Matthews ranks No. 4 in the NFL among active players with 80 sacks since 2009.

