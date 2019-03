Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A UWM police officer shot an individual outside the Fine Arts Building Tuesday morning, March 19. No students or employees were hurt or involved in the incident.

Officials say the individual shot was taken to the hospital.

School officials say the subject is no longer at large --- but are asking everyone to stay away from the Fine Arts Complex.

It is spring break at UW-Milwaukee -- classes are not in session.

