Some residents still displaced, roads closed due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUBEKA -- Flooding concerns continue across the Midwest -- and residents in the Town of Waubeka in Ozaukee County trying to stay dry. The flooding was prompted by ice jams on the Milwaukee River.

Officials with the American Red Cross set up a reception center at the Waubeka Fire Department, with food and cleanup kits available for those dealing with flooding. Red Cross volunteers went door-to-door on Sunday, checking on residents.

Heavy rainfall and snowmelt have led to dangerously high water in creeks and rivers across several Midwestern states, with the Missouri River hitting record-high levels in many areas.

Many roads are still closed through the state because flood waters have made them impassable.

The Ozaukee County Emergency Management released the following statement on Facebook: