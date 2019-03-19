Some residents still displaced, roads closed due to flooding

WAUBEKA -- Flooding concerns continue across the Midwest -- and residents in the Town of Waubeka in Ozaukee County trying to stay dry. The flooding was prompted by ice jams on the Milwaukee River.
Officials with the American Red Cross set up a reception center at the Waubeka Fire Department, with food and cleanup kits available for those dealing with flooding. Red Cross volunteers went door-to-door on Sunday, checking on residents.
Heavy rainfall and snowmelt have led to dangerously high water in creeks and rivers across several Midwestern states, with the Missouri River hitting record-high levels in many areas.
Many roads are still closed through the state because flood waters have made them impassable.
The Ozaukee County Emergency Management released the following statement on Facebook:
The Village of Newburg in Washington Co. DID NOT use explosives to clear an ice jam that caused the Waubeka and Saukville flooding. No ice jams have been released by any human intervention. The release of ice jams with explosives is very dangerous and cannot be used near homes, businesses or infrastructure like bridges and roads. All of these ice jams are natural events. Access to most prevents heavy equipment from accessing them to be an effective means of ice control as well.
PLEASE Stop spreading these rumors as they are not helpful to any of our residents that are effected by these flood waters.