‘Amazingly brazen:’ Police seek suspects who broke into The Rock Sports Complex, stole ATM

FRANKLIN — Police are looking for two men who busted through the doors of The Rock Sports Complex and walked out with an ATM. It was all caught on camera.

From the moment the suspects walked up to the doors, cameras were on them. One suspect thought he was destroying the only eyes watching them — taking down a camera, which captured his face. What he didn’t realize was cameras were on him the entire time.

The burglary happened in late February. Investigators said the two men broke in just before 8:30 p.m.

The surveillance footage showed them going straight to the back of the bar area — walking out with an ATM and getting away in a white van.

Many were surprised when we showed them the video.

“Wow! They knew exactly what they were doing. They’ve done that before. That’s amazingly brazen,” said Michael Kroebernick.

“It’s just crazy! You don’t really expect it throughout this type of community,” said Jackson Bishop.

Police said they’re investigating whether the crime is related to other similar incidents in the area.

“To go in and destroy a door and have everything, the lift to get the ATM out and everything — they’ve done it before,” said Kroebernick.

The suspects were at large as of Wednesday, March 20, but neighbors said they don’t think it’ll be long before they’re recognized.

“Oh yeah. They’ll definitely get caught. I’m hoping,” said Bishop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin police.