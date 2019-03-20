Blair Springfield, accused of leaving 4-year-old alone in van, due in court for plea hearing

MILWAUKEE — Blair Springfield is due back in court on Wednesday afternoon, March 20 for a plea hearing.

Springfield is the Milwaukee mother accused in connection with an OWI incident in which her 4-year-old daughter was later found alone in a van at the city tow lot on Nov. 12. Temperatures that night dipped well below freezing. The tow truck driver spoke with FOX6 News and said he “felt really bad” after learning the 4-year-old girl had been left in the van overnight.

Springfield faces 10 charges:

OWI, first offense, with a passenger under the age of 16

Neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability)

Neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur)

Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under the age of 16

She pleaded not guilty on Nov. 27, when she was in court for her preliminary hearing, which she waived.

Springfield was taken into custody near 39th and Forest Home on Nov. 12, after prosecutors said she passed out behind the wheel of a minivan. Springfield was interviewed by investigators, and prosecutors said she admitted she was driving the van on Nov. 12. She also admitted to drinking vodka before that.