Break out the clubs! Milwaukee County set to open 5 golf courses on Friday

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Parks will be opening five select golf courses in the area. All courses will offer tee times from 8:30 a.m.– 5 p.m., as long as the weather permits. The select golf courses are Lincoln, Grant, Oakwood, Greenfield, and Whitnall Park.
Golfers can walk the 9-hole courses of Lincoln for $11 and replay the same day for $6. Grant and Greenfield will be $13 for a 9-hole round and $18 for an 18-hole round. Oakwood and Whitnall will be $15 for a 9-hole round and $20 for an 18-hole round. Every course other than Oakwood will be walking only until turf conditions permit carts. Oakwood will have a limited amount of carts available.
To book tee times, golfers can call or book each of the courses online, beginning Friday at 8:30 a.m.
- Lincoln Park Golf Course, 414-962-2400 or visit http://mke.golf/lincoln
- Grant Park Golf Course, 414-762-4646 or visit http://mke.golf/grant
- Oakwood Park Golf Course, 414-281-6700 or visit http://mke.golf/oakwood
- Greenfield Park Golf Course, 414-256-4010 or visit http://mke.golf/greenfield
- Whitnall Park Golf Course, 414-425-7931 or visit http://mke.golf/whitnall/