Break out the clubs! Milwaukee County set to open 5 golf courses on Friday

Posted 12:46 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, March 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Parks will be opening five select golf courses in the area. All courses will offer tee times from 8:30 a.m.– 5 p.m., as long as the weather permits. The select golf courses are Lincoln, Grant, Oakwood, Greenfield, and Whitnall Park.

Golfers can walk the 9-hole courses of Lincoln for $11 and replay the same day for $6. Grant and Greenfield will be $13 for a 9-hole round and $18 for an 18-hole round. Oakwood and Whitnall will be $15 for a 9-hole round and $20 for an 18-hole round. Every course other than Oakwood will be walking only until turf conditions permit carts. Oakwood will have a limited amount of carts available.

To book tee times, golfers can call or book each of the courses online, beginning Friday at 8:30 a.m.

